Casper man takes plea deal to drop eight minor sex abuse charges

A Casper man charged with 12 counts of minor sex abuse accepted a plea deal last month that dropped eight of them, court documents show.

Justin Alexander Dickerson now awaits sentencing on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one second-degree count of the same.

After initially pleading not guilty in December, documents filed in Natrona County District Court show that Dickerson changed his plea to guilty on Jan. 10 as part of an agreement with the state.

While pleading guilty, court filings show, Dickerson admitted to “having sex” with the victim and touching her inappropriately. Court documents state she would have been 14 or 15 years old at the time, and he is approximately 12 years older.

In speaking with investigators, Dickerson described at least five instances of abuse between June 2020 and July 2021, all in Casper according to the affidavit.

The abuse was reported to police in July, court documents state. Investigators interviewed Dickerson and the victim that month, according to the affidavit.

Much of the arrest affidavit in the case is heavily redacted to protect the victim and any sensitive information.

According to court filings, Dickerson turned himself in at the Casper Police Department on July 31 after deciding he would “be a man and deal with the problem” rather than try to “disappear.”

Following his arraignment, court filings show, Dickerson was given a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators reviewed text messages between Dickerson and the victim that appeared to be sent after the last instance of sexual abuse.

“Never lay ur hand on me unless it’s a hug,” one message from the victim cited in the affidavit reads.

Court documents state Dickerson told investigators he knew the abuse was wrong, but that “desperation and sexual frustration” had led him to do it.

The maximum sentence for sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree is 15 years in prison, with second-degree convictions carrying up to 20 years behind bars.

