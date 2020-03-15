Casper man to go to trial on allegations he sexually assaulted women at gunpoint

Lawyers on Monday morning will begin selecting jurors for the trial of a Casper man facing a sprawling set of sex crime allegations.

Those jurors will be asked to determine Samuel Barrett’s culpability for 10 felonies, including seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a single count of blackmail.

Barrett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to the 10 charges he now faces and on Friday he remained free on $60,000 bail in advance of the trial, which is scheduled to run through March 25.

Prosecutors are expected to call dozens of witnesses in support of allegations that Barrett on seven different occasions raped four different women. The women who have accused Barrett of rape have provided law enforcement largely similar accounts: they have all said that Barrett invited them into his home, sometimes with the promise of money, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. Once there, the women told police, Barrett demanded sex acts at gunpoint or choked the women, threatening to kill them, court documents filed in the case allege.

Barrett frequently videotaped the assaults, prosecutors allege, and on multiple occasions he threatened the women before demanding they say on camera that they had consented to sex with him, according to the documents.