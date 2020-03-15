Casper man to go to trial on allegations he sexually assaulted women at gunpoint

Lawyers on Monday morning will begin selecting jurors for the trial of a Casper man facing a sprawling set of sex crime allegations.
Those jurors will be asked to determine Samuel Barrett’s culpability for 10 felonies, including seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a single count of blackmail.
Barrett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to the 10 charges he now faces and on Friday he remained free on $60,000 bail in advance of the trial, which is scheduled to run through March 25.
Prosecutors are expected to call dozens of witnesses in support of allegations that Barrett on seven different occasions raped four different women. The women who have accused Barrett of rape have provided law enforcement largely similar accounts: they have all said that Barrett invited them into his home, sometimes with the promise of money, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. Once there, the women told police, Barrett demanded sex acts at gunpoint or choked the women, threatening to kill them, court documents filed in the case allege.
Barrett frequently videotaped the assaults, prosecutors allege, and on multiple occasions he threatened the women before demanding they say on camera that they had consented to sex with him, according to the documents.
Prosecutors also allege that Barrett at gunpoint made a woman perform — or pretend to perform — oral sex on an infant. He then videotaped the abuse, authorities allege, and used the recording to blackmail the woman for sexual acts.
Authorities have alleged Barrett assaulted women over the course of years: charges in the case span from 2012 through his arrest in April 2019. Prosecutors are also expected to reference at trial Barrett’s 2009 conviction for a single count of sexual abuse of a minor.
In the 2009 case, Barrett admitted as part of a deal with prosecutors to having sex with a teenage girl who babysat his children. That girl, who is now an adult, is one of the four women whom Barrett is accused in the ongoing case of sexually assaulting.
Barrett’s attorneys have not yet publicly indicated their defense strategy. However, at previous court hearings, Rob Oldham and Don Fuller, who represent Barrett in the case, have made reference to Wyoming’s rape shield law, which prohibits in many circumstances reference to an alleged victim’s sexual conduct.