Casper man to pay $15,000 restitution for strangling

A Casper man convicted of strangling someone in his home in August will now have to pay $15,000 in restitution following his sentencing Wednesday.

Judge Catherine Wilking sentenced William Poutre to four to six years in prison, suspending that sentence as long as Poutre completes three years of supervised probation. In addition to imposing various court fees, Wilking ordered Poutre to pay $14,999.96 to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services as restitution.

Poutre pleaded guilty to a felony charge of strangulation for choking someone he lived with on August 23. The other charge in his case, a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, was dismissed in the plea agreement.

The victim appeared at Wednesday’s sentencing but did not offer an impact statement. Poutre appeared via video call from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he was held for 163 days between his arrest and Wednesday’s decision.

Police interviews with the victim cited in the affidavit say Poutre attempted to strangle her for one or two minutes in their home following approximately two hours of arguing. The victim also told investigators that he hit her in the face several times, pushed her against a wall twice, and continuously insulted her during the fight.

According to the affidavit, the victim was found with bruising on her back and red marks on her neck. She was treated on the scene but refused to go to the hospital.

