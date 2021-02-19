Casper man to pay restitution for damage to Dick Cheney Federal Building

A Casper man who shattered the front door and caused other damage to the Dick Cheney Federal Building will pay $1,000 in restitution to the federal government, a judge decided Friday in Natrona County District Court.
John Jacob Webster was seen on camera in the early hours of Aug. 29 walking around the building before smashing the glass front doors. The security footage then showed him pulling a sliding door off its tracks, leaving blood marks. He is then seen trying to pick up a large stone ashtray, dropping it. Police say they found that ashtray and another, both broken.
Webster will also serve three years of supervised probation on a suspended two- to three-year prison sentence. He appeared for his sentencing Friday by phone.
“I’m really sorry for what I did,” Webster told the court. “I’m trying to move forward.”
According to an affidavit, a Federal Building manager told police that the damage to the front door would cost approximately $1,000 to repair, and each broken ashtray would cost $300 to replace.
Webster was arrested later the same day, when police responded to a report of him being drunk in public at the Wyoming Rescue Mission. Court documents state he had fresh cuts on his hands and was wearing clothes that matched those of the man seen on the security footage.
In an interview with investigators, Webster said he had been depressed and bought a bottle of whiskey. He said he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember anything after drinking the whiskey and going to the Federal Building with a friend to try to charge his phone.
“If you said you saw me, then I must have done it,” Webster told police when they informed him he had been caught on camera damaging the building, according to the affidavit.
He said he had been wearing “tan loafers or Crocs,” but woke up with no shoes or belt and went to the Rescue Mission. Police found a belt, tan loafers, a cellphone, a medical mask and a wallet with Webster’s driver’s license near the scene. When an officer rang the number on file for Webster, the cellphone rang.
Webster will receive credit on his sentence for the 67 days he spent in jail.