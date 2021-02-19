Casper man to pay restitution for damage to Dick Cheney Federal Building

A Casper man who shattered the front door and caused other damage to the Dick Cheney Federal Building will pay $1,000 in restitution to the federal government, a judge decided Friday in Natrona County District Court.

John Jacob Webster was seen on camera in the early hours of Aug. 29 walking around the building before smashing the glass front doors. The security footage then showed him pulling a sliding door off its tracks, leaving blood marks. He is then seen trying to pick up a large stone ashtray, dropping it. Police say they found that ashtray and another, both broken.

Webster will also serve three years of supervised probation on a suspended two- to three-year prison sentence. He appeared for his sentencing Friday by phone.

“I’m really sorry for what I did,” Webster told the court. “I’m trying to move forward.”

According to an affidavit, a Federal Building manager told police that the damage to the front door would cost approximately $1,000 to repair, and each broken ashtray would cost $300 to replace.