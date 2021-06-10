Casper man to serve probation for burglary, child porn

A Casper man will serve three years of probation after accepting a pair of plea deals for possessing child pornography and stealing a car.

David Kohler pleaded guilty to felony charges of burglary, theft and child porn in Natrona County District Court earlier this year. The deal dropped another charge of theft, two counts of minor sex abuse and one of sexual exploitation of children.

Judge Catherine Wilking accepted the agreement on Thursday, suspending a four-to six-year prison sentence for the child porn and a five- to 10-year sentence for the burglary in favor of the supervised probation period.

Kohler appeared for his sentencing on Thursday from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has been for 203 days since his arrest.

Court documents state Kohler exchanged sexually explicit photos with 14- or 15-year-old girls over Facebook messenger in 2019. A police search of his phone also found videos of the victims performing sex acts on themselves, with messages verifying their identities and some of the images showing their faces.

The messages also show that Kohler was reportedly aware of the victims’ ages. He was around 19 years old at the time.