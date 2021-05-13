Casper man to serve probation for punching pregnant woman

A Casper man will serve three years of supervised probation for assaulting a pregnant woman, a Natrona County district court judge decided on Thursday.
Tecumseh Edmond Perank pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault for an August incident where court documents state he punched a woman he knew was 32 weeks pregnant in the face and stomach. He was sentenced Thursday to three to five years in prison, which was suspended for the probationary period.
An affidavit in the case says officers responded to a South Jefferson Street apartment, where witnesses were helping the victim and a baby on the scene. The victim told officers Perank had punched her in the eye, nose, mouth and stomach and was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room.
Officers found Perank was intoxicated, blowing a 0.160% blood alcohol content despite saying on the scene he had only had three beers according to court documents.
He told the court Thursday he was drinking heavily at the time, and that his boss at work had talked to him about his drinking the day before the incident.
“I had quit before, but I don’t know why I couldn’t kick it this time,” Perank said. “I couldn’t until this stuff happened. I don’t ever want to pick it up again.”
In an interview with investigators, the victim said she had gotten into an argument with Perank before getting in the shower. He then reportedly followed her into the bathroom, and the victim said she believed he was taking a video of her on his phone. When she tried to cover up to avoid being recorded, she said he began punching her first in the face then in the stomach.
Court documents state the victim was found with fresh red marks around her eye, a split lip and swelling. Prank reportedly had a cut on his hand and fresh blood on his hands and pants. In the bathroom, an affidavit states, the shower rod and curtain had been torn down and things were scattered all over the room.
She told police she had managed to run out of the apartment and into a neighbor’s home while still wearing a towel. The neighbor said, according to the affidavit, she had heard fighting start around 8 p.m. then gotten a Facebook message from the victim around 10 p.m. asking to take her to the emergency room.
Prank initially denied punching the victim and reportedly told officers the situation was a “misunderstanding,” the affidavit states. On Thursday, he said he accepts “full responsibility” for the incident.