Casper man to serve probation for punching pregnant woman

A Casper man will serve three years of supervised probation for assaulting a pregnant woman, a Natrona County district court judge decided on Thursday.

Tecumseh Edmond Perank pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault for an August incident where court documents state he punched a woman he knew was 32 weeks pregnant in the face and stomach. He was sentenced Thursday to three to five years in prison, which was suspended for the probationary period.

An affidavit in the case says officers responded to a South Jefferson Street apartment, where witnesses were helping the victim and a baby on the scene. The victim told officers Perank had punched her in the eye, nose, mouth and stomach and was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room.

Officers found Perank was intoxicated, blowing a 0.160% blood alcohol content despite saying on the scene he had only had three beers according to court documents.

He told the court Thursday he was drinking heavily at the time, and that his boss at work had talked to him about his drinking the day before the incident.

“I had quit before, but I don’t know why I couldn’t kick it this time,” Perank said. “I couldn’t until this stuff happened. I don’t ever want to pick it up again.”