Casper man to serve probation for threatening man he suspected of sleeping with his then-wife with gun

Nickerson’s then-wife, according to the affidavit, tried to make Nickerson lower the gun. He reportedly pushed her away, causing minor injuries to her elbow and knee. The other man told police he pushed Nickerson off the woman and against the wall, where Nickerson then reportedly pointed his gun at the man’s torso according to court filings.

“If you’re going to shoot me, just shoot me,” the man told Nickerson, according to his testimony cited in court documents.

Nickerson said in interviews that he saw the man’s car parked outside the home and tried to ring the doorbell five times before entering with his key. The affidavit states he had not lived there since January 2020, but was still paying bills and the mortgage for the home he used to share with his wife.

In an interview with investigators, Nickerson’s ex-wife said the two had been going through a divorce since September 2019. At the time of the incident in July 2020, she said she had been seeing this other man for roughly two months and Nickerson had reportedly told her he didn’t want any of her “boyfriends” in the home.

According to Nickerson, the divorce was finalized in November.

