Casper man to serve year in jail in child abuse, stalking order violation

A Casper man convicted of child abuse and violating a protection order will serve one year in jail, a Natrona County District Court judge decided Wednesday.
In a plea deal that dropped three charges including one count of sexual abuse of a minor, Jesse Jackson will serve two consecutive six-month sentences at the Natrona County Detention Center on two counts of violating a stalking order.
After his release, Jackson has been ordered to serve three months of supervised probation for the child abuse conviction. If he violates probation, Johnson warned Wednesday, he will have to serve his suspended six- to eight-year prison sentence at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
The charges stem from a years-long relationship between Jackson and a girl 15 years his junior. Court documents state Jackson faced charges in Laramie County, but investigators could not prove any sexual contact between the two.
An affidavit in the case states Jackson violated a protection order related to those charges last year, when he reportedly communicated with the victim using Pinterest and secret devices he provided her. Court filings state he was 29 at the time, and she was 14 years old.
The victim’s father, speaking during Jackson’s sentencing on Wednesday, said he believed the relationship, which he described as grooming, began when his daughter was 11 years old. Both he and his wife gave statements describing the trauma, stress and pain that Jackson’s actions had caused their family.
According to the affidavit, investigators found messages between Jackson and the victim, arranging to meet, talking about sexual activities and discussing the secret nature of their relationship. Messages from Jackson also reportedly show him sending photos, telling the victim to lie to people in her life and giving her cell phones, tablets and a debit card.
“He knows his behavior is inappropriate and unlawful,” the victim’s father said Wednesday, “or he would not have hid his actions.”
Records were also recovered from the victim’s grandmother’s phone that indicated she had used it to Facetime with Jackson while she was in the shower.
The victim’s mother voiced concern that Jackson would find her daughter after getting out of jail in a year, and her father criticized the plea deal for being too lenient. The victim also gave a short statement on Wednesday, telling Johnson she believed Jackson would leave her alone as long as she did the same.
Jackson will also have to undergo sex offender treatment as part of his probationary process.
“I want to give my sincere apologies to the family,” Jackson said before sentencing Wednesday. “I know it means nothing to them, but I do mean it and I’m sorry for everything I’ve put them through.”
Jackson appeared in court Wednesday free on bond, but was required to report to the jail by 7 p.m. the same night.
