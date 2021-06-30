Casper man to serve year in jail in child abuse, stalking order violation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the affidavit, investigators found messages between Jackson and the victim, arranging to meet, talking about sexual activities and discussing the secret nature of their relationship. Messages from Jackson also reportedly show him sending photos, telling the victim to lie to people in her life and giving her cell phones, tablets and a debit card.

“He knows his behavior is inappropriate and unlawful,” the victim’s father said Wednesday, “or he would not have hid his actions.”

Records were also recovered from the victim’s grandmother’s phone that indicated she had used it to Facetime with Jackson while she was in the shower.

The victim’s mother voiced concern that Jackson would find her daughter after getting out of jail in a year, and her father criticized the plea deal for being too lenient. The victim also gave a short statement on Wednesday, telling Johnson she believed Jackson would leave her alone as long as she did the same.

Jackson will also have to undergo sex offender treatment as part of his probationary process.

“I want to give my sincere apologies to the family,” Jackson said before sentencing Wednesday. “I know it means nothing to them, but I do mean it and I’m sorry for everything I’ve put them through.”

Jackson appeared in court Wednesday free on bond, but was required to report to the jail by 7 p.m. the same night.

