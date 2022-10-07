Casper man's case may reopen after victim recants allegations

The case of a Casper man convicted of sexually assaulting two minors in 2016 may get a second look, after one victim in the case recanted her allegations last year.

Shaun Hamilton was sentenced to up to 56 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of five child sexual abuse charges.

About five years after Hamilton went to prison, one of the case’s two victims told Casper police investigators in September 2021 that she had lied about her allegations, according to court filings.

The new information poses a novel challenge for Casper public defenders and prosecutors on the case, since it relies on a recent law allowing new evidence to be considered at any time after a conviction.

A copy of a police report cited in court documents states the victim told the officer she “had lied under oath in court in 2015 or 2016” in Hamilton’s case.

She also stated, according to the report, that “she did not get molested” by him. Court filings indicate she came forward because “she felt bad and it had been weighing on her.”

According to Hamilton, the victim first tried to contact him directly, but he wasn’t allowed to receive her mail in prison given her position in his case.

Three of Hamilton’s five felony convictions are related to that victim, who was under 13 years old at the time according to court documents.

The other victim in the case no longer lives in Wyoming, according to Nick Zeitner, a close friend of Hamilton’s.

Hamilton is now serving his sentence at a medium-security state prison in Torrington, according to a Department of Corrections database. He maintains his innocence on all the counts against him, he said Thursday.

“To be honest, I don’t have much faith in the system anymore, but I stay positive for my family,” he said. “After seven years, anything is better than nothing.”

He did already appeal his case to the Wyoming Supreme Court in 2016, several months after he was sentenced. That appeal, which alleged the prosecutor in the case had committed misconduct at trial, was denied. Public defender Joseph Cole said that shouldn’t have any bearing on this new evidence.

In his initial trial, which ended in 2016, Hamilton was represented by public defender Hampton Young. Young’s law license was suspended for one year by the Wyoming State Bar in February, after an investigation found he had mixed personal and firm money and had a legal assistant who was embezzling funds from an estate the firm represented.

According to court filings, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri asked the court to assign Hamilton another public defender after learning the victim had recanted. That request was denied, since a 2018 law changed the procedure for reopening cases based on new factual evidence.

That law removed the time limit for introducing new non-DNA evidence after a conviction. Previously, it would not have been accepted by a court after two years.

“I’ve honestly never done a hearing like this yet,” Taheri said.

Once the correct filings were submitted, Hamilton was granted a new lawyer in late August. Cole, his appointed defender, said this case will also be the first time he’s dealing with Wyoming’s factual innocence law.

“Recantation is not new... but this is new for this area,” Cole said.

Now, lawyers said, prosecutors have time to respond to the new evidence. The court will likely decide whether or not to overturn Hamilton’s conviction, or to retry the case, after a hearing months down the line. If there is a new trial, it would only involve charges the victim recanted.

“Our goal would be for the truth to come out,” Zeitner said.