The trial of a Casper man charged with murdering his father did not begin Monday as planned as lawyers wait to receive reports on his mental health.

No plea agreement has been made with Vincent Hayes, said Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen.

"There is no negotiated disposition with Mr. Hayes," said Itzen. "I believe we are still pending mental health reports at this time."

Hayes pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in February in Natrona County District Court. He is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Hayes is accused of shooting his father in November 2021 inside an east Casper home.

He was reportedly diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder prior to the shooting and told police that an alternate personality was in control at the time of his father's murder, an affidavit in the case states.

Haye's mother told investigators he had more than one personality. One named "Reno" was more argumentative and aggressive, the arrest affidavit states. She said "Reno" had been in control at the time of the shooting.

There is little clinical research that validates the largely observational findings on dissociate identity disorder, which earns the condition a controversial reputation among psychiatrists and the criminal justice system, Dr. Stephen Noffsinger, a forensic psychiatrist and professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told the Star-Tribune in the days following the shooting.

Hayes was evaluated on an out-patient basis by the Wyoming State Criminal Justice Service for "a period not to exceed 45 days," a court filing states. The deadline for this evaluation was set for last Friday.

The defendant allegedly shot his father, William Johnson, several times after the two got into a fight over dinner, the affidavit states. The shooting happened at a home on the 4700 block of East 12th Street on Nov. 12, 2021.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson dead inside the residence.

Johnson and Hayes had been arguing over their opinions about people of color and people with "non-traditional" lifestyles, Hayes' mother said in an interview mentioned in the affidavit. Johnson reportedly made derogatory remarks about Hayes' girlfriend, which triggered him.

Both men grabbed handguns and started waving them around at each other in the living room.

Hayes allegedly told police the more aggressive "Reno" does things that he is unaware of, but "Reno" can communicate with Hayes as the host to relay things he has done.

"Reno" was allegedly acting in self-defense after his father said, “It would be better, if I just killed Reno,” and then loaded a gun, the affidavit states.

Hayes is accused of shooting and killing his father while he lounged in a recliner.

He has been held at the Natrona County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond since 2021.