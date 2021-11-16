Casper municipal court adds online payment, search options

Casper residents can now pay municipal court fees and search the court’s docket and records online, a release from the city said on Tuesday.

The new capabilities can be found at casperwy.gov/government.

“Our court online features are part of Casper’s ongoing effort to make doing business with the City more convenient for citizens,” clerk Nicole Hatfield said in Tuesday’s release.

Payments can also be made at the municipal court window, its customer service door, by mail, at a drop box on the south wall of City Hall or via an automated payment line by calling (888) 291-1701.

The municipal court is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with phones answered until 5 p.m.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.