Casper municipal court postpones hearings through end of May

The Casper Municipal Court announced Monday that it would postpone in-person hearings through the end of May.

The announcement -- as an extension to its March decision that suspended such proceedings except when required by law -- is the result of the court's interpretation of a Wyoming Supreme Court advisory order that largely recommends the state's lower courts suspend in-person proceedings.

The city court asked people with payments due by mail, phone or online at www.caspertix.com. A drive-up window at City Hall can also take payments, which should include the person's name, date of birth, charge, current mailing address, and citation number.

People who have court hearings scheduled should expect the court to call prior to the hearing date. If the court does not get in contact, or for other questions, it can be reached at 307-235-8267 or by email at MuniCourtClerk@cityofcasperwy.com.

