Casper Municipal Court suspends hearings because of potential COVID-19 exposure

The Casper Municipal Court has temporarily suspended court hearings because a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The court's hearings are suspended until Nov. 9, the city announced Wednesday. The closure is a result of "a possible staff exposure to COVID-19," Jolene Martinez, assistant to Casper City Manager Carter Napier, said in an email.
Natrona County has seen a surge in virus cases recently, as has the state of Wyoming as a whole. As of Wednesday, the county had confirmed 346 new cases over the past 10 days — the most in the state. Natrona County had 397 active confirmed cases as of Wednesday, fourth most in the state (Albany County, 615; Campbell County, 446; Laramie County, 423). The county, whose eight coronavirus deaths are second most in the state to Fremont County’s 15, also had 104 active probable cases as of Wednesday.
Early in the pandemic, the city's municipal court suspended in-person proceedings except when required by law — a decision it extended in April through the end of May — because of a Wyoming Supreme Court interpretation of an advisory order that largely recommends the state's lower courts suspend in-person proceedings.
The municipal court was included in the first stage of the city's reopening plans.
Those who have a court hearing between now and Nov. 9 should receive a call from the court; otherwise, they can reach out to the municipal court at 307-235-8267 and leave a message.
“We will call everyone scheduled for a court hearing from now until November 9,” Judge Cally Lund said in a written statement.
The city provided a number of ways that Casper residents can still make payments:
- "Mail payment to 200 N. David Street, Casper, WY 82601;
- "Pay online at www.caspertix.com;
- "Pay by phone 307-235-8267 from 8 am to 5 pm or 877-794-1215 from 5 pm to 8 am;
- "Drop a payment at the drive up window at City Hall, labeled City Parking Tickets;
- "Drop a payment in the slot in the door at the Municipal Court office at 201 N. David Street, Casper, WY 82601 (5th floor of the Hall of Justice)."
Payments should include a resident's full name, date of birth, current mailing address, email address and citation number, the city said. The payments will still be processed daily, and receipts will be mailed or emailed to the addresses that residents list.
