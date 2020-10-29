Casper Municipal Court suspends hearings because of potential COVID-19 exposure

The Casper Municipal Court has temporarily suspended court hearings because a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The court's hearings are suspended until Nov. 9, the city announced Wednesday. The closure is a result of "a possible staff exposure to COVID-19," Jolene Martinez, assistant to Casper City Manager Carter Napier, said in an email.

Natrona County has seen a surge in virus cases recently, as has the state of Wyoming as a whole. As of Wednesday, the county had confirmed 346 new cases over the past 10 days — the most in the state. Natrona County had 397 active confirmed cases as of Wednesday, fourth most in the state (Albany County, 615; Campbell County, 446; Laramie County, 423). The county, whose eight coronavirus deaths are second most in the state to Fremont County’s 15, also had 104 active probable cases as of Wednesday.

Early in the pandemic, the city's municipal court suspended in-person proceedings except when required by law — a decision it extended in April through the end of May — because of a Wyoming Supreme Court interpretation of an advisory order that largely recommends the state's lower courts suspend in-person proceedings.

