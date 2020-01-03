Casper police address video of juvenile physically assaulting man

The Casper Police Department is aware of a video of a physical assault circulating on social media, the department said in a news release Friday morning.

A juvenile assaults an adult male in the video, according to the announcement, and a police report has been taken.

Police were dispatched Wednesday morning to the 2000 block of South Beverly Street for a welfare check related to an assault the night before. The man told officers that the incident happened after a dispute between himself, his tenant and his tenant's guests. The man denied services and chose not to press charges.

The police have contacted the other parties involved, and Casper Police Department Victim Services Unit is continuing to talk with the man, according to the release.

The department said there is no threat to the public, as it believes the incident to be isolated.

