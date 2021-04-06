Casper police arrest 23 during DEA-funded traffic stop operation

Casper police made 23 arrests during a concentrated traffic stop operation funded by the DEA last week, 13 of them related to drugs.

The department also arrested six people on warrants and three for alcohol-related offenses during the operation on March 29 and 30. In total, officers made 389 traffic stops over 14 hours.

“Essentially any car that they saw that had a traffic infraction take place, they pulled over,” said CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd over text message on March 30. “So we had officers on the main entryways into and around town making traffic stops and, if the encounter warranted, calling out K9’s for vehicle sniffs.”

The funding, which comes from a Drug Enforcement Administration grant, is intended to crack down on people growing and distributing marijuana in the U.S. The operation seized approximately 520 grams of marijuana, but one pound of that, or roughly 453 grams, came from a single vehicle.

In addition, officers also seized 600 milligrams of THC edibles, one gram of THC wax, various other small-amount THC products, 66.7 grams of methamphetamine and one gram of cocaine.

According to the Casper Police Department, 30 officers were dispatched to each day of the operation. They concentrated around Casper’s main roads, exit and entry points.