 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Casper police arrest man in parking garage dispute

  • Updated
  • 0
Parking Garage

Casper's downtown public parking garage, pictured Feb. 14, 2018.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

A man was arrested in downtown Casper around noon Monday after a dispute resulted in a popped tire and a broken car window.

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots coming from the parking garage on Center Street in downtown Casper, Sgt. Joey Wilhelm said.

The popped tire made a loud noise that led to reports of gunshots. But Wilhelm said there was no evidence of firearms at the scene.

Police believe two individuals were arguing on an upper floor of the parking garaged, when one reportedly took "a knife that was closed" and damaged the other person's car, he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia and Venezuela to reopen borders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News