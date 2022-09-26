Casper police arrest man in parking garage dispute

A man was arrested in downtown Casper around noon Monday after a dispute resulted in a popped tire and a broken car window.

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots coming from the parking garage on Center Street in downtown Casper, Sgt. Joey Wilhelm said.

The popped tire made a loud noise that led to reports of gunshots. But Wilhelm said there was no evidence of firearms at the scene.

Police believe two individuals were arguing on an upper floor of the parking garaged, when one reportedly took "a knife that was closed" and damaged the other person's car, he said.