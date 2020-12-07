Casper police arrest woman suspected of making Walmart bomb threats

Casper police have arrested a former Walmart employee suspected of making a bomb threat that temporarily shut down both of the city's stores in August.

Officers arrested Kaylle Shaine on Friday in Casper. She is suspected of sending herself and a co-worker the threatening text messages "for the purposes of personal satisfaction from the disruption it would cause," police said.

Police say Shaine confessed to sending the messages.

Jail records show Shaine, 19, was book on a warrant into Natrona County Detention Center on Friday morning. She was still being held as of Monday morning, the records show.

Police say they have recommended one felony charge of making terroristic threats.

The department does not anticipate making additional arrests in connection to the case, police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said in a text.

Shaine was one of two Walmart employees who received threatening text messages on Aug. 18 from an unknown number, police said. The texts claimed bombs were inside both Casper Walmart stores and would be set off at 7 p.m. that day. The messages further claimed the sender had guns and was "after everyone."