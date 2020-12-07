Casper police arrest woman suspected of making Walmart bomb threats

Casper police have arrested a former Walmart employee suspected of making a bomb threat that temporarily shut down both of the city's stores in August.
Officers arrested Kaylle Shaine on Friday in Casper. She is suspected of sending herself and a co-worker the threatening text messages "for the purposes of personal satisfaction from the disruption it would cause," police said.
Police say Shaine confessed to sending the messages.
Jail records show Shaine, 19, was book on a warrant into Natrona County Detention Center on Friday morning. She was still being held as of Monday morning, the records show.
Police say they have recommended one felony charge of making terroristic threats.
The department does not anticipate making additional arrests in connection to the case, police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said in a text.
Shaine was one of two Walmart employees who received threatening text messages on Aug. 18 from an unknown number, police said. The texts claimed bombs were inside both Casper Walmart stores and would be set off at 7 p.m. that day. The messages further claimed the sender had guns and was "after everyone."
The texts prompted the stores to evacuate all of their employees and customers. The businesses were closed for a time as police worked to ascertain whether there was any danger. Both businesses were searched and no bombs were found.
"Incidents such as this not only cause unnecessary fear, panic, and a sense of insecurity in our community – it costs thousands of dollars in emergency personnel time and resources to respond to and investigate," Det. Jesse Jones said in a statement. "We simply cannot allow incidents such as this to go ignored.
Police say officers spoke with both employees who received the texts and learned the sender had used voice over IP numbers, which are issued over the internet, to send the messages. Such numbers, police say, are commonly used by people conducting scams or wishing to remain anonymous.
Detectives suspected that the two employees who received the texts may have had additional information, according to a police press release. The release does not indicate why police had those suspicions. It does say detectives obtained search warrants and spoke with employees including Shaine.
In additional to Shaine's confession, police say they found evidence on her phone and from a voice over IP provider that she owned the account from which the texts were sent.
