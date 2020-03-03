Casper police ask for help finding suspect in home invasion

Casper police on Tuesday morning asked for assistance locating a man who the agency says on Monday broke into an elderly woman's home, knocked her to the ground and stole from her.
The agency said that at 7:15 p.m. on Monday it responded to the woman's home in the 800 block of East Third Street, but that the suspected intruder was not in the area. The woman, according to a police statement, suffered minor injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Investigators do not believe the home invasion was a random incident.
Police did not name the suspected robber but described him as 6 feet tall, in his mid-20s with a medium build. He was on Monday wearing all black clothing and carrying a blue backpack. He wore a "very distinguishable short haircut," said the police department.
Detective Shannon Daley, who is investigating the case, can be reached at 307-235-8340.