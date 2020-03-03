You are the owner of this article.
Casper police ask for help finding suspect in home invasion
breaking top story

Police lights

Casper police on Tuesday morning asked for assistance locating a man who the agency says on Monday broke into an elderly woman's home, knocked her to the ground and stole from her.

The agency said that at 7:15 p.m. on Monday it responded to the woman's home in the 800 block of East Third Street, but that the suspected intruder was not in the area. The woman, according to a police statement, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe the home invasion was a random incident.

Police did not name the suspected robber but described him as 6 feet tall, in his mid-20s with a medium build. He was on Monday wearing all black clothing and carrying a blue backpack. He wore a "very distinguishable short haircut," said the police department.

Detective Shannon Daley, who is investigating the case, can be reached at 307-235-8340.

