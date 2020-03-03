Casper police ask for help finding suspect in home invasion

Casper police on Tuesday morning asked for assistance locating a man who the agency says on Monday broke into an elderly woman's home, knocked her to the ground and stole from her.

The agency said that at 7:15 p.m. on Monday it responded to the woman's home in the 800 block of East Third Street, but that the suspected intruder was not in the area. The woman, according to a police statement, suffered minor injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators do not believe the home invasion was a random incident.

Police did not name the suspected robber but described him as 6 feet tall, in his mid-20s with a medium build. He was on Monday wearing all black clothing and carrying a blue backpack. He wore a "very distinguishable short haircut," said the police department.

Detective Shannon Daley, who is investigating the case, can be reached at 307-235-8340.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.