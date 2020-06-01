Casper police chief: 'What happened in Minneapolis is not a representation of your police department'

Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said Monday that he was "disgusted" with the videotaped police killing of a black man last week in Minneapolis.
The city's top police officer made the comment in a 2 1/2-page statement branded an "open letter" and released shortly after noon. In the statement McPheeters wrote that last week he reviewed and discussed George Floyd's death with the agency.
He said he reviewed video of the killing and "together we are having important conversations regarding race and our role as police officers to help — not hinder — the progress that needs to be made in our country."
The video shows a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pushing his knee against the handcuffed Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, during which Floyd cries out repeatedly that he cannot breathe. At least three other police officers can be seen participating in Floyd's detention. Video from the scene shows bystanders gathering, shouting for Chauvin to get off of Floyd.
On May 26, the agency fired the four officers involved.
Chauvin, according to national news outlets, had previously received 18 formal complaints. The Minneapolis Police Department issued discipline twice.
On Friday, local prosecutors announced they had arrested and charged Chauvin. He faces a single count each of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
An autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression, according to The Associated Press. Government authorities have said that Floyd did not die from asphyxiation or strangulation but have not provided a definitive cause of death.
The slow official response prompted extensive protesting in Minneapolis that soon led to looting and property destruction, including the razing of a police precinct building. Similar protests have spread throughout the country and many cities have seen widespread destruction of buildings.
Footage circulated widely from the protests shows police sometimes indiscriminately attacking protesters. In New York City, a police officer drove an SUV directly into a mass of people. In Salt Lake City, a police officer threw an elderly man to the ground in an apparently unprovoked attack. In Denver, officers fired pepper balls and tear gas into crowds.
McPheeters' letter does not address the protesting, looting, property destruction or any videotaped police brutality beyond Chauvin's actions. Instead, the chief references only Minneapolis police actions and their connection with Floyd's death. McPheeters, though, wrote that anger at police in Minneapolis is justified.
"We are angry too," McPheeters' letter begins. "George Floyd did not deserve to die. We have all seen the horrific video footage of George Floyd’s tragic death. We’ve seen it and we are appalled. We are disgusted that someone trusted to protect and serve others as a police officer would so callously treat another human in this way."
McPheeters goes on to distinguish his agency from the Minneapolis police. He writes that Floyd's death is not representative of the Casper Police Department and that it conflicts with the agency's values.
"That is not who we are — we are Casper," the letter says. "As citizens of Casper, you may be looking at your police department and wondering if a situation like what happened in Minneapolis could ever happen here ... We never want this to happen in our community and we are dedicated beyond measure to ensuring that it doesn’t."
In the letter the chief said his department is using this moment as a chance to review its own practices. The chief wrote that his agency "thoroughly" reviews and investigates all uses of force and complaints filed with the department.
"When we see something wrong, we act and we are accountable — even if we are the ones at fault," McPheeters said.
This story will be updated.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.