Casper police chief: 'What happened in Minneapolis is not a representation of your police department'

McPheeters' letter does not address the protesting, looting, property destruction or any videotaped police brutality beyond Chauvin's actions. Instead, the chief references only Minneapolis police actions and their connection with Floyd's death. McPheeters, though, wrote that anger at police in Minneapolis is justified.

"We are angry too," McPheeters' letter begins. "George Floyd did not deserve to die. We have all seen the horrific video footage of George Floyd’s tragic death. We’ve seen it and we are appalled. We are disgusted that someone trusted to protect and serve others as a police officer would so callously treat another human in this way."

McPheeters goes on to distinguish his agency from the Minneapolis police. He writes that Floyd's death is not representative of the Casper Police Department and that it conflicts with the agency's values.

"That is not who we are — we are Casper," the letter says. "As citizens of Casper, you may be looking at your police department and wondering if a situation like what happened in Minneapolis could ever happen here ... We never want this to happen in our community and we are dedicated beyond measure to ensuring that it doesn’t."