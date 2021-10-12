Casper police employee involved in fight; DCI investigating

A fight involving an off-duty Casper Police Department employee in north Casper on Oct. 1 is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, a CPD spokesperson said Tuesday.
According to police, a report of a fight near Seton House on North Durbin Street came in around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The officer responding reported the off-duty CPD employee appeared to be fighting with a citizen.
CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd could not confirm whether the employee is a sworn officer with the department or one of its civilian employees, citing the ongoing DCI investigation.
“The altercation was unrelated to the involved employee’s employment at the Casper Police Department,” Ladd said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.
The employee is on administrative leave at least until the investigation is completed. From there, Ladd said, the department will review any possible internal policy violations before deciding whether to reinstate the employee to their position or not.
Ladd said Casper police made no arrests at the scene. She declined to give any information on the citizen involved in the fight or any injuries they may have sustained.
Gloria Perez, manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store near the scene of the fight, said that store employees had heard a commotion outside and locked their doors for fear of their safety.
Perez said when she left the store around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon, there were still around five police cars blocking off the intersection with H Street.
DCI Commander Matt Waldock declined to comment on the investigation Tuesday. The report, once completed, will go to District Attorney Dan Itzen, who will decide whether to bring charges in the case.
