Casper police employee involved in fight; DCI investigating

A fight involving an off-duty Casper Police Department employee in north Casper on Oct. 1 is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, a CPD spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to police, a report of a fight near Seton House on North Durbin Street came in around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The officer responding reported the off-duty CPD employee appeared to be fighting with a citizen.

CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd could not confirm whether the employee is a sworn officer with the department or one of its civilian employees, citing the ongoing DCI investigation.

“The altercation was unrelated to the involved employee’s employment at the Casper Police Department,” Ladd said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

The employee is on administrative leave at least until the investigation is completed. From there, Ladd said, the department will review any possible internal policy violations before deciding whether to reinstate the employee to their position or not.

Ladd said Casper police made no arrests at the scene. She declined to give any information on the citizen involved in the fight or any injuries they may have sustained.