Casper police employee involved in fight was an off-duty officer, police say

The Casper police employee involved in a fight in north Casper on Oct. 1 is a sworn officer, the department confirmed Tuesday.

The officer was off-duty at the time of the fight, police said in a statement.

When asked about the fight in October, police said an employee of the department was involved, but declined to specify whether that person was an officer or a civilian. However, police confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that an officer was involved after the newspaper requested documents pertaining to him. The Star-Tribune's request was denied, the newspaper was told, because the documents were part of the investigation. A spokeswoman, when asked afterward, confirmed the employee was an officer.

According to police, another officer responded to a report of a fight near Seton House on North Durbin Street around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The responding officer reported seeing the other officer apparently involved in a fight with a citizen.

"The altercation was unrelated to the involved employee’s employment at the Casper Police Department,” CPDle spokesperson Rebekah Ladd told the Star-Tribune in October.

The incident is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which has declined to release information about the fight. The officer is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which will deliver its findings to District Attorney Dan Itzen to determine whether to bring charges.

Based on the results of the investigation, Ladd said, the department will look into any potential department policy violations before deciding whether or not to reinstate the officer to his position.

No arrests were made at the scene, Ladd said. She declined to give any information on the nature of the fight, the identity of the parties involved or any injuries sustained.

Gloria Perez, who manages the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store near the scene of the fight, previously told the Star-Tribune that employees had heard commotion outside on Oct. 1 and locked the store's door out of concern for their safety. Later that afternoon, Perez said, there were still around five patrol cars blocking the intersection at H Street.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.