Casper police encourage businesses to temporarily close Wednesday during expected protest

McPheeters goes on to distinguish his agency from the Minneapolis police. He writes that Floyd’s death is not representative of the Casper Police Department and that it conflicts with the agency’s values.

“That is not who we are — we are Casper,” the letter says. “As citizens of Casper, you may be looking at your police department and wondering if a situation like what happened in Minneapolis could ever happen here ... We never want this to happen in our community and we are dedicated beyond measure to ensuring that it doesn’t.”

In the letter the chief said his department is using this moment as a chance to review its own practices. The chief wrote that his agency “thoroughly” reviews and investigates all uses of force and complaints filed with the department.

“When we see something wrong, we act and we are accountable — even if we are the ones at fault,” McPheeters said.

***

The department’s statement about the Wednesday protest says that police would not “tolerate violence.”