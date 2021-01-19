Casper police identify person of interest in suspicious death

Police in Casper say they have identified a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into a suspicious death.

A Tuesday news release by the Casper Police Department said the victim, identified by the Natrona County Coroner's office as 30-year-old Casper resident Eugene Martin Hogan, was shot.

No one is in custody related to the investigation. Police say they believe multiple people have crucial information regarding the incident, but have not come forward. They encourage anyone with information about Hogan's death to report it to the Casper Police Department Investigations Division. Reports may be made anonymously.

Officers responded to a suicide attempt call at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 at an apartment on the 4700 block of Tranquility Way, where they found a dead man inside one of units, police said. The call was initially recorded as a report of shots fired.

A press release from the Casper Police Department last week said the incident was isolated and represented no ongoing threat to the public.

