Casper police investigate suspicious death; autopsy set for Thursday

Police in Casper say they are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers responded to a suicide attempt call at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on the 4700 block of Tranquility Way, where they found a dead man inside one of units, police said. The call was initially recorded as a report of shots fired.

In a press release, the Natrona County coroner's office identified the dead man as Eugene Martin Hogan, a 30-year-old resident of Casper. His cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner, and they are working with police and other local law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

Police said Thursday morning that the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. They did not offer details as to why. No one has been taken into custody related to the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

A press release from the Casper Police Department did say that the incident was isolated and represented no ongoing threat to the public.

Officers are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time, police said. The public was asked to avoid the area.

