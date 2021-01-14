 Skip to main content
Casper police investigate suspicious death
Casper police investigate suspicious death

Police in Casper say they are investigating a suspicious death. 

Officers responded to a suicide attempt call at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on the 4700 block of Tranquility Way, where they found a dead man inside one of units, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, police said. They did not offer details as to why.

A press release from the Casper Police Department did say that the incident was isolated and represented no ongoing threat to the public. 

Officers are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time, police said. The public was asked to avoid the area.

