Casper police investigate suspicious death

  • Updated
Police lights
Lee Enterprises

Casper police say they are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday.

Police found a man's body inside a home on the 1900 block of South Missouri Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Investigators found one other person inside the apartment and located two others who they suspected had information about the incident, police said. 

One of those people has since been arrested on unrelated charges, police said Tuesday. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 307-235-8286.

