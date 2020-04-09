Casper Police investigating missing Wyoming Medical Center masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Casper Police Department are investigating the disappearance of hundreds of face masks from Wyoming Medical Center, officials said Thursday.

The police were called to Wyoming Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon, two days after the masks were discovered to be missing from the hospital's laundry room. The masks -- between 800 and 1,000 in total -- were donated from community members, WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said in an email.

The masks were kept in the laundry room, which "is typically only accessible by employees and staff associated with the hospital," according to the police department. The masks are valued at between $4,000 and $5,000.

The apparent theft comes as hospitals and states across the country have warned of a desperate shortage of masks, gowns and gloves -- equipment needed to protect health care providers from becoming infected while treating coronavirus patients. The need for the equipment is "critical," officials in Casper have said.