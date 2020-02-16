Casper police investigating potential domestic homicide after 2 found dead Saturday

The Casper Police Department is investigating a possible domestic homicide after two adults were found dead Saturday.
Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East 27th Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found a dead man and woman.
The department believes the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to the public, spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said in a news release Sunday morning.
Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.