Casper police investigating potential domestic homicide after 2 found dead Saturday
The Casper Police Department is investigating a possible domestic homicide after two adults were found dead Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of East 27th Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found a dead man and woman.

The department believes the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to the public, spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said in a news release Sunday morning.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

 
