Casper police investigating serious injuries to man in senior home with help of FBI

Casper police said on Wednesday they were investigating with the help of the FBI serious injuries suffered by a man at an apartment complex for people 55 and older.

The investigation has been ongoing since a call requesting a welfare check came in at 4:15 p.m. Monday, an agency spokeswoman said by phone Wednesday afternoon. Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman, said that the man was still receiving treatment. She was otherwise unable to describe his condition or state his age.

Shawn Coonen, president of Beacon Management, which operates the facility, said by phone that the company does not currently believe the man was attacked or is otherwise the victim of a crime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man, Coonen said, lives in the building and has a history of falling to the ground, which he said could be related to a medical issue. In this case, he said, the man had a particularly significant fall and bled extensively. Coonen said he could not speak more about the case in order to protect the man's privacy.

Ladd said that the police department has not yet determined how the man's injuries occurred. She said that it is not yet clear to police if they were inflicted by another person or if they were related to a medical condition. The agency had asked the FBI to help process evidence in the case.