Casper police investigating two deaths as potential murder-suicide

The Rowes' identities have been confirmed by Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps, who told the Star-Tribune on Monday that he did not know the manner or the cause of death for either of the Rowes.

McPheeters echoed this, saying because of the ongoing investigation, he could not release information about the manner of death for either Rowe.

According to a news release from the coroner, next of kin have been notified of their deaths.

City officials encouraged community members to speak up about potential cases of domestic violence.

"We do have resources," Napier said. "We do have help available. We do have ways to minimize this as much as possible."

McPheeters discussed both the prevalence of domestic violence and the prevalence of suicide across Wyoming and urged those who are struggling with either to seek help. Indeed, when asked what the police department is doing to address domestic violence on a grander scale, McPheeters said officers have undergone intensive training to investigate and respond to domestic violence situations.

"However, we can't do it alone," he said, urging the community to act, either through promoting community resources or by helping loved ones who may be in an unsafe situation.