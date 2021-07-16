Casper police investigating two shots fired incidents

Casper police are investigating a pair of shots fired incidents reported Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a scene on South Jefferson and East 26th streets where witnesses reported seeing two individuals exchanging gunfire.

After reportedly remaining at the scene for eight hours, officers reported no injuries from the incident and have identified several people of interest. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Casper police at (307) 235-8371 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Central Wyoming.

Near South Walsh Drive and Swanton Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Friday morning, Casper officers responded to another report of shots fired.

Two people were arrested and charged with reckless endangering with a firearm related to the incident, and one also received a charge for driving under the influence. No injuries have been reported.

According to a release from the Casper Police Department on Friday, investigators do not believe the incidents are related.