Casper police investigating two shots fired incidents
top story

Casper police investigating two shots fired incidents

  • Updated
July 15 shooting

Police cordon of the intersection of East 26th and South Jefferson street Thursday night in response to reports of shots fire in a south Casper neighborhood. 

 Anna Shaffer, Star-Tribune

Casper police are investigating a pair of shots fired incidents reported Thursday evening and early Friday morning. 

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a scene on South Jefferson and East 26th streets where witnesses reported seeing two individuals exchanging gunfire. 

Casper police respond to shots fired in south Casper neighboorhood

After reportedly remaining at the scene for eight hours, officers reported no injuries from the incident and have identified several people of interest. An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident can call Casper police at (307) 235-8371 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Central Wyoming

Near South Walsh Drive and Swanton Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Friday morning, Casper officers responded to another report of shots fired.

Two people were arrested and charged with reckless endangering with a firearm related to the incident, and one also received a charge for driving under the influence. No injuries have been reported.

According to a release from the Casper Police Department on Friday, investigators do not believe the incidents are related.

Witnesses said, according to the department, they had heard several gunshots and seen a car driving away quickly. Officers responding to the scene heard more gunshots and saw a truck speeding away, then pulled the truck over as part of a felony traffic stop. 

The release states firearms were found on both people in the truck, with evidence which suggested to officers that they had recently been fired. 

The suspects reportedly told police the shooting began downtown before moving south.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

