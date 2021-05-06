 Skip to main content
Casper police investigation prompts road closures during morning commute
breaking top story

Casper police investigation prompts road closures during morning commute

  • Updated
Police line

Casper police closed a section of northbound Interstate 25 and a frontage road on Thursday morning due to what the department described as an "ongoing law enforcement investigation."

The closures included: 

  • Interstate 25 northbound from Bryan Stock Trail to Center Street;
  • F Street from Beverly to Elma streets.

Multiple side roads were also closed in the area, according to a department Facebook post shared just after 6:15 a.m. 

The closures came during the morning commute and traffic backups were reported.

Police did not describe the nature of the investigation but said there was no threat to the public.

