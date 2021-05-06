Casper police investigation prompts road closures during morning commute

Star-Tribune staff
Casper police closed a section of northbound Interstate 25 and a frontage road on Thursday morning due to what the department described as an "ongoing law enforcement investigation."
The closures included:
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
- Interstate 25 northbound from Bryan Stock Trail to Center Street;
- F Street from Beverly to Elma streets.
Multiple side roads were also closed in the area, according to a department Facebook post shared just after 6:15 a.m.
The closures came during the morning commute and traffic backups were reported.
Police did not describe the nature of the investigation but said there was no threat to the public.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.