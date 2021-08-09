Casper police looking for 36-year-old man missing since June

Casper police are looking for a local man who has been reportedly missing for more than a month.

Ryan Schroeder, 36, was believed to be traveling back to Casper from a short trip to Denver when he stopped communicating with friends and family on June 26, according to police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ladd said there are still many unknowns in the investigation, and the department is looking for any information members of the public may have about Schroeder or his disappearance. Investigators have been talking to relatives and friends in Casper since a family member reported him missing on July 8, nearly two weeks after his reported disappearance.

There are no suspected criminal charges in the case, Ladd said.

The Casper Police Department is working with other agencies across the border in Colorado to locate Schroeder, according to Ladd. She said that when a missing person is reported, a national hit goes out that means if the person comes in contact with any law enforcement agency, the interaction can be reported and verified by the home agency to help locate them. No such interactions have been reported so far, Ladd said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Shannon Daley at 307-235-8278 or sdaley@casperwy.gov or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at crime-stoppers.com or by calling 307-577-8477.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.