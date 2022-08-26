 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Casper police looking for man accused of taking woman, firing shots

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Crook

Joshua Crook

 Casper Police Department

Casper police are looking for a man suspected of taking a woman against her will late Thursday night. 

Joshua Charles Crook, 33, allegedly fired a weapon while driving with the woman on South Missouri Avenue. He should be considered armed and dangerous, a police statement said Friday.

Police say he fled when officers tried to pull him over, leading them on a chase that ended on Casper's west side. 

Crook then reportedly ran from his car on foot, and officers could not find him in the area. 

The woman was found unharmed, according to police. 

Anyone who sees Crook should call 911, police said. If you have information related to the incident or his location, you can contact the Casper Police Department. 

Crook is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 180 pounds.

0 Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Turning point': Climate change forces early start to Champagne harvest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News