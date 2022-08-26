Casper police looking for man accused of taking woman, firing shots

Casper police are looking for a man suspected of taking a woman against her will late Thursday night.

Joshua Charles Crook, 33, allegedly fired a weapon while driving with the woman on South Missouri Avenue. He should be considered armed and dangerous, a police statement said Friday.

Police say he fled when officers tried to pull him over, leading them on a chase that ended on Casper's west side.

Crook then reportedly ran from his car on foot, and officers could not find him in the area.

The woman was found unharmed, according to police.

Anyone who sees Crook should call 911, police said. If you have information related to the incident or his location, you can contact the Casper Police Department.

Crook is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 180 pounds.