Casper police made two arrests Sunday, fewest in recent memory

Casper police made two arrests Sunday, the fewest in a day in at least three years according to Chief Keith McPheeters.

McPheeters said Tuesday that since people were forced to stay inside during the snowstorm Sunday, crime was at a minimum. The department reportedly made 12 arrests the day before and nine on Monday, despite the heavy snow still on the ground.

“At least in the three years that I've been here, Sunday was the lowest number of arrests in Natrona County perhaps ever, because everybody was just trapped inside,” McPheeters said. “I think it's pretty hard for you to get your vehicle stolen because the chances are it’s going to get stuck.”

The dip in arrests was a welcome respite after seeing property theft and other crime rise over the past year, McPheeters said, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While these conditions persist, the chief said the best thing citizens can do is stay home and check on their neighbors, particularly if they’re elderly or in need of help.

