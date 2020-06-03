Casper police move protesters out of Wyoming Boulevard, Second Street intersection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Protesters who marched along Second Street from downtown Casper to the east side Walmart returned to the intersection of East Second Street and Wyoming Boulevard, where some briefly knelt and lied down.

At least 10 Casper Police Department cars then arrived to move the protest out of the intersection, saying that the marchers were illegally assembling.

The march, which appeared to form in impromptu fashion after a larger protest at noon, has gone on for around two hours. Casper Youth for Change, the group that organized the first protest, said it was not affiliated with the march across town.

The protests come in response to the police killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

The latter march is now heading west on Second Street. Police have encouraged the demonstrators to move to the sidewalk.

