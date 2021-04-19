Casper police officers to receive congressional honor

A pair of Casper police officers are set to receive the Congressional Badge of Bravery on Saturday from Sen. John Barrasso for their actions in a 2018 shootout that left one man dead and an officer gravely wounded.

On May 6, 2018, Officer Jacob Carlson responded as backup to Officer Randi Garrett for a report of children being allowed to drive a car in a vacant east Casper lot. The adult with them, David Wolosin, was unresponsive at first and then tried to flee from the officers. When Carlson tried to stop him, Wolosin started to shoot.

Carlson was shot seven times before Garrett shot Wolosin to stop him. Wolosin later died from his injuries.

Garrett and Carlson are set to be honored starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at David Street Station. The event will be open to the public.

Carlson is now retired from the force. A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Wolosin’s family against the officers, CPD and the city was dismissed in 2020.

“The Congressional Badge of Bravery is not simply bestowed upon its recipients; it is earned at great hazard through exceptional bravery and professionalism in the face of extreme danger,” said Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters in a statement released by the department Monday.