Casper police say there has been uptick in incidents involving juveniles

The Casper Police Department has seen an uptick in juvenile-related problems since schools have closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Property damage and car theft incidents are on the rise, and many of the crimes have involved young people, the department said in a Wednesday announcement.

Police advise people to always lock their cars and never leave valuables inside, especially firearms.

"Ensure outside pieces of property on your home or business such as breaker boxes are sufficiently locked," the statement from spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said. "Follow health and safety guidelines to appropriately bring mail packages inside, instead of leaving them outside unattended.

"We encourage parents and guardians to continue constant conversation with their children especially in regard to where they are and what they are doing. Our children need our support right now more than ever."

The department said it is common to respond to more calls involving young people during times when school is out, such as summer break.