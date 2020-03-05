You are the owner of this article.
Casper police seek driver in hit-and-run wreck that injured cyclist
Casper police seek driver in hit-and-run wreck that injured cyclist

Police lights

Casper police on Thursday said they were looking for a man who drove his car into a bicyclist overnight and left the scene of the wreck.

The cyclist survived and was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a Casper Police Department statement.

According to the agency, police began investigating at about 3:30 on Thursday morning, when officers were called to the 300 block of North Center Street. There, they found the injured person who, police say, had been riding their bike north when a silver passenger car pulled out of the apartment complex and hit the biker.

The vehicle stopped, say police, and the driver and a third person helped get the cyclist out from under the car. The driver then left the scene.

A police spokeswoman declined to immediately provide a description of the driver. She asked people with knowledge of the crash to contact the agency at 307-235-8278.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

