Casper police seek driver in hit-and-run wreck that injured cyclist

Casper police on Thursday said they were looking for a man who drove his car into a bicyclist overnight and left the scene of the wreck.

The cyclist survived and was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a Casper Police Department statement.

According to the agency, police began investigating at about 3:30 on Thursday morning, when officers were called to the 300 block of North Center Street. There, they found the injured person who, police say, had been riding their bike north when a silver passenger car pulled out of the apartment complex and hit the biker.

The vehicle stopped, say police, and the driver and a third person helped get the cyclist out from under the car. The driver then left the scene.

A police spokeswoman declined to immediately provide a description of the driver. She asked people with knowledge of the crash to contact the agency at 307-235-8278.

