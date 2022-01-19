Casper police seeking information, victims in women's clothing burglaries

Casper police are looking for victims of a series of residential burglaries in which the suspect allegedly stole women's underwear and clothing, a release said Wednesday.

According to police, the unnamed suspect is detained at the Natrona County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The burglaries likely occurred inside "residences of unsuspecting victims" over the last six months, Wednesday's release said, and the victims may not notice any other "apparent signs of a home break-in."

Among the items stolen were "a wide variety of women's clothing and undergarments, of various styles and sizes" and other personal items, police said.

Victims may have noticed these items missing with no explanation from their home. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8286.

“We believe this investigation entails a pattern of behavior we find greatly disturbing,” said Lt. Ben Mattila in Wednesday's release. “While sensitive in nature, we encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, police did not provide any further information Wednesday.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

