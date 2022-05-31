Casper police shoot man while serving arrest warrant

A Casper police officer shot and wounded a man while serving an arrest warrant in a domestic violence case on Monday, the department announced.

The wounded man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, the department said in a statement released Tuesday. He was treated at a Casper hospital. After being released, the man was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

No one else involved in the incident, including officers, were injured, according to police.

Police were serving a search warrant as part of a domestic violence investigation on Monday, police said. Police were confronted by an armed man, and the officer fired his gun in response.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Officers negotiated with him, and he eventually complied with their instructions and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

As is standard, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the inquiry into the shooting. The officer who fired his weapon, meanwhile, was placed on administrative leave. That is also standard procedure.

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office will make a ruling on whether the shooting was justified. Such investigations can take weeks or months.

Police said when DCI's investigation, as well as its own internal investigation, were completed, the department would hold a press conference on the matter.

