Casper police shooting found to be self-defense, DA brings no charges

No Casper police officers will be prosecuted in connection to an August shooting, after a state review of the case concluded they acted in self defense.

District Attorney Dan Itzen said Wednesday that Casper police officers shot and killed Robert “Crook” Land in their own defense and in the defense of another person. Land was holding a woman he had kidnapped over a methamphetamine dispute in his apartment, and shot twice at police before they returned fire, according to the district attorney’s report.

After reviewing the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s report, Itzen said the state determined the Casper police sergeant and four officers who responded to the call will not face any charges. Two officers were hit by debris from Land’s shooting, but the report indicates there were no serious injuries. The report found Land’s decision to barricade the apartment “left law enforcement with very few choices considering the very serious nature of the call.”

Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said all of the officers involved returned to active duty on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}