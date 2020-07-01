Casper probation agent charged with sex assault, prosecutors allege she had sex with parolee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon charged a former probation and parole agent with a single felony alleging she had sex with a man she was tasked with supervising.

The agent -- Lindsey G. Shablo, 38 -- worked for the Department of Corrections at the time of the alleged crime. She, however, no longer works for the agency.

Shablo appeared by video in Natrona County Circuit Court from a local jail on Wednesday afternoon. During the brief appearance, during which Shablo wore street clothes, rather than the typical inmate's orange uniform, she answered procedural questions but did not have an opportunity to enter a plea.

When asked about a bond recommendation, Assistant District Attorney Will Chambers told Judge Stephen Brown that prosecutors had agreed with Shablo's lawyers to a $3,000 bond setting.

John Miner, a defense attorney who appeared on Shablo's behalf, agreed. Brown set the bond as recommended.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon that Shablo had worked for the agency for a bit more than three years. She worked in the agency's probation and parole division and was assigned to the Casper office.