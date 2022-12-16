Casper Reentry Center escapee arrested

Authorities on Friday arrested an inmate at the Casper Reentry Center's work-release program who failed to return to the facility.

Justin Collins, 27, failed to come back to the center at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Staff at the privately run facility reported his disappearance three hours later.

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office asked for the public's help in locating Collins. Hours later, they announced he'd been arrested.

Collins was serving a three- to seven-year sentence for accessory before the fact out of Campbell County. He was sentenced in 2017, Wyoming Department of Corrections records show.