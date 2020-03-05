Casper teen admits to shooting boy at house party, could get 7 years in prison

The prosecutor said that if Goodman "continues down this path," he will ask the judge to institute a provision of the plea deal that would allow Itzen at sentencing to ask for the 10-year maximum prison term, rather than the seven-year limit the deal calls for.

After Infanger assured the judge that he had already advised Goodman of the risk, the judge ended the hearing and Goodman left free on bond.

The case dates to September, when police arrested Goodman on suspicion of aggravated assault, alleging he shot and injured a boy at a weekend party.

In court paperwork filed shortly following the shooting, police said the boy had been shot in the torso and flown to a Colorado hospital for medical treatment.

When police arrived at the party, at a house in the 3500 block of Big Horn Street, a witness told investigators that Goodman had been drunkenly waving a semi-automatic pistol, according to the documents.

Another witness said he had asked Goodman to put the gun away, which the 18-year-old did, according to the paperwork.