Casper teen charged in July homicide in Cheyenne

A Casper 18-year-old is one of two teenagers charged in a July shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Cheyenne.
Xavier Sanchez faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. According to a Friday release from Cheyenne police, he was arrested in Casper on July 15.
The other defendant in the case, 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was arrested five days before the Casper defendant, on unrelated charges.
While the arrests data to July, authorities announced Friday for the first time that they had been charged with murder.
Police responded to a call at 1 a.m. on July 5 on the 1500 block of Taft Avenue for a report of gunshots heard inside a home, a release said in July. Officers found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.
The victim, whose name was not released by police, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident was investigated as a homicide. Police have not publicly released a motive for the shooting.
A preliminary hearing in the case will be set later. Both defendants were being held Friday at the Laramie County Detention Center.
