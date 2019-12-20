Casper teen who burglarized sheriff's vehicle recommended for boot camp

A judge on Friday recommended a 19-year-old Casper man enter a corrections department boot camp for his part in a robbery spree that included taking a ballistic vest from a parked Natrona County sheriff’s vehicle and a gun from a different truck.
Judge Catherine Wilking also sentenced Brendon Brimmer to six to eight years in prison for two counts of aggravated burglary. If he fails to complete the boot camp program, he will be required to serve the prison time. However, if he does successfully complete the Newcastle young offenders program, Brimmer will be able to come back before Wilking and ask for a sentence modification.
In such instances, judges will typically suspend the remaining prison time and order a person serve probation.
At the Friday morning, Brimmer spoke briefly moments before Wilking sentenced him.
“I’m just sorry for what I did,” he said. “I’d really appreciate the chance to show you I can be a productive person in society.”
After the judge ordered Brimmer into corrections custody, he waved to a person in the audience and followed a deputy from the courtroom.
Brimmer’s case dates to late April, when police arrested him and prosecutors accused Brimmer and two younger teens of a vehicle burglary spree. Among the thefts were an AR-15 and ballistic vests from a sheriff’s vehicle parked in Paradise Valley. Prosecutors charged Brimmer with four felonies and one of the teens with unknown charges in juvenile court, where cases are confidential.
Shortly after the arrest, a sheriff’s spokesman said a deputy left the gun in a department vehicle that is used for traveling long distances and — unlike patrol trucks — does not have a secured compartment to store weapons. The spokesman said the deputy made a mistake and it had “been addressed,” but he did not specify the nature of the discipline.
When Brimmer pleaded guilty to the two felonies, a count of conspiracy and a count of aggravated burglary, he admitted to breaking into the sheriff’s vehicle and taking body armor but not the AR-15, which Assistant District Attorney Mike Schafer said the state believes a younger teen took. Brimmer also admitted to taking a pistol from a Dodge truck.
“It kind of looks like you were car-hopping,” Wilking said at the change of plea hearing.