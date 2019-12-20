Casper teen who burglarized sheriff's vehicle recommended for boot camp

A judge on Friday recommended a 19-year-old Casper man enter a corrections department boot camp for his part in a robbery spree that included taking a ballistic vest from a parked Natrona County sheriff’s vehicle and a gun from a different truck.

Judge Catherine Wilking also sentenced Brendon Brimmer to six to eight years in prison for two counts of aggravated burglary. If he fails to complete the boot camp program, he will be required to serve the prison time. However, if he does successfully complete the Newcastle young offenders program, Brimmer will be able to come back before Wilking and ask for a sentence modification.

In such instances, judges will typically suspend the remaining prison time and order a person serve probation.

At the Friday morning, Brimmer spoke briefly moments before Wilking sentenced him.

“I’m just sorry for what I did,” he said. “I’d really appreciate the chance to show you I can be a productive person in society.”

After the judge ordered Brimmer into corrections custody, he waved to a person in the audience and followed a deputy from the courtroom.