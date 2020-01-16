You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper woman arrested in connection with stabbing case
View Comments

Casper woman arrested in connection with stabbing case

{{featured_button_text}}
Police line

Authorities arrested a Casper woman Wednesday evening in connection with a stabbing case.

Casper police arrested Danielle Rickert, 24, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after she turned herself in, spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said.

Rickert was sought as a person of interest after a Tuesday night stabbing in a private home, Casper police said Wednesday morning. At the time she was not considered a suspect in the alleged assault.

Ladd said the apparent victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police look for Casper woman as part of knife assault investigation

Police began investigating the case at about 9 p.m. Tuesday following the injured person's arrival at Wyoming Medical Center.

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News