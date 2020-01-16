Casper woman arrested in connection with stabbing case

Authorities arrested a Casper woman Wednesday evening in connection with a stabbing case.
Casper police arrested Danielle Rickert, 24, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after she turned herself in, spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said.
Rickert was sought as a person of interest after a Tuesday night stabbing in a private home, Casper police said Wednesday morning. At the time she was not considered a suspect in the alleged assault.
Ladd said the apparent victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police began investigating the case at about 9 p.m. Tuesday following the injured person's arrival at Wyoming Medical Center.