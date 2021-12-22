Casper woman facing potential arson charge in South Poplar home fire

A Casper woman faces a recommended charge of arson in connection to a fire on South Poplar Street on Tuesday, police said.

The home, near 10th Street on Poplar's 900 block, was also the site of a reported domestic disturbance earlier that day.

Firefighters declared the home a complete loss after extinguishing the fire.

A man, who had also reportedly been involved in the disturbance, was arrested on recommended charges of domestic battery and strangulation of a household member, a felony.

When officers responded to the disturbance Tuesday morning, a statement from the Casper Police Department said, they removed a woman from the residence through a window and set up a perimeter out of concern there had been someone else there holding her inside.

The woman, 44-year-old Casper resident Judith Cable, was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with unknown injuries Tuesday morning.

Reports of a fire came in around 12:30 on Wednesday, and neighbors reported seeing a woman leaving the home shortly before.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The man, 32-year-old Nathan Bristow of Casper, also lived there. Police said Wednesday that he was not believed to be injured in the fire.

Law enforcement agencies dispatched a Bearcat armored vehicle and officers with long guns while responding to the disturbance in the morning, as they believed it could be a "potential hostage situation" according to police.

Officers eventually cleared the home and did not find Bristow there.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said on Wednesday.

