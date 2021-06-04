Casper woman pleads not guilty to taking over $800K in false checks

A Casper woman pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging she wrote herself forged checks and deposit slips totaling more than $800,000 over several years.

Mia Moore-Stewart faces four counts of forgery, one count of grand theft and one of grand larceny by bailee. Each charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

According to a law enforcement affidavit in the case, Hurley Oil Properties reported a theft after trustees noticed she had not been paying back a series of loans from the company, but was allegedly forging documents to make it look like she was.

Court documents state she used the company’s signature stamp to write herself checks between 2012 and 2018, while she was employed as a secretary and accountant. In 2018, when Hurley reportedly changed its accounting system, the affidavit states she began forging deposit slips rather than checks.

A police investigation found she allegedly wrote $78,127.67 in checks to herself between January 2012 and July 2013, then an additional $690,062.31 through the end of 2018.

Moore-Stewart allegedly changed amounts on checks or deposits from companies including Kraken, Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Conoco Phillips.

Moore-Stewart is free while awaiting trial and appeared for her Friday arraignment by video call. A trial for her case is set for August, but is subject to change.

